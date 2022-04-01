Previous
Next
The Hitchman Fountain at Royal Leamington Spa by alfsson
91 / 365

The Hitchman Fountain at Royal Leamington Spa

Erected in 1869 in memory or Dr John Hitchman, in Jephson Park.
Hitchman helped to lay our the Park and then went on to found the Arboretum.
Designed by John Cundall and now a Grade II listed building.
1st April 2022 1st Apr 22

Paul Alfsson

@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day. This...
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise