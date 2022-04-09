Previous
Next
"Come to Chorley" by alfsson
99 / 365

"Come to Chorley"

I am a member of the Photographic Group of Chorley U3A. Each month we have an internal competition with a set theme. This month it was to design a poster or flyer to attract more visitors to Chorley.
I am pleased to say I won this month with this.
9th April 2022 9th Apr 22

Paul Alfsson

@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day. This...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise