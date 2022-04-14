Modern Concrete Planter

No doubt the antique experts would describe it as being constructed from reconstituted stone. Nevertheless this householder has chosen to cement his garden ornament onto the garden wall.

Would you steal it? Would I?

As I took the image the peace of the private footpath was broken by a mechanical voice that warned me, "You are being photographed! Your presence is being recorded by private video cameras"

I answered (in an inappropriate manner) and declared I would back to photograph more of his displays.