Modern Concrete Planter by alfsson
104 / 365

Modern Concrete Planter

No doubt the antique experts would describe it as being constructed from reconstituted stone. Nevertheless this householder has chosen to cement his garden ornament onto the garden wall.
Would you steal it? Would I?
As I took the image the peace of the private footpath was broken by a mechanical voice that warned me, "You are being photographed! Your presence is being recorded by private video cameras"
I answered (in an inappropriate manner) and declared I would back to photograph more of his displays.
14th April 2022 14th Apr 22

Paul Alfsson

@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day.
28% complete

View this month

Photo Details

