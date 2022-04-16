Previous
Full Moon by alfsson
106 / 365

Full Moon

The moon is very large and bright tonight, just as it was when I photographed it in February.
16th April 2022 16th Apr 22

Paul Alfsson

@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day. This...
29% complete

Photo Details

Frank
Great shot Paul.
April 17th, 2022  
Paul Alfsson
Thank you Frank. That was a swift response.
April 17th, 2022  
