106 / 365
Full Moon
The moon is very large and bright tonight, just as it was when I photographed it in February.
16th April 2022
16th Apr 22
2
0
Paul Alfsson
@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day. This...
107
photos
9
followers
18
following
29% complete
100
101
102
103
104
105
106
107
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365, 2016/17
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
16th February 2022 7:26pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
night
,
moon
Frank
Great shot Paul.
April 17th, 2022
Paul Alfsson
Thank you Frank. That was a swift response.
April 17th, 2022
