Modern glass bead light by alfsson
Modern glass bead light

An attractive light in the bar of a hotel in Bournemouth. Made of glass beads, but not crystal!
It reminds me of the moon!
17th April 2022 17th Apr 22

Paul Alfsson

Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day.
