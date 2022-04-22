Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
112 / 365
Aspull Mill, Wigan
It was constructed in 1845 and had a unique function, to pump water from nearby ponds to a brewery.
22nd April 2022
22nd Apr 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul Alfsson
@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day. This...
112
photos
10
followers
19
following
30% complete
View this month »
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365, 2016/17
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
22nd April 2022 2:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
windmill
,
wigan
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close