St Laurence's Church, Chorley seen through the open gates of Astley Park.

St. Laurence's is the Anglican Parish Church of Chorley and dates back to about 1245.

This is one of the rare dates when a flag is flown, today being St. George's Day.



Myles Standish, one of the Pilgrim Fathers, came from Chorley and visitors from the USA come to sit in the Elizabethan "Standish Pew" built by his son Alexander in 1600. Myles founded Duxbury Massachusetts, Duxbury being another old Chorley family and district.



The church has two US flags. One donated by US troops in 1946, who were based around the town during WWII. This one has 48 stars. Last year US Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited UK Speaker Lindsey Hoyle (Chorley's MP) and donated a new one.