The Brewhouse, Wigan

After a long hard week of choosing photos to load up to 365Project, what better way could there be to spend Thursday evening than visiting the Wigan Brewhouse?

This is an independent micro-brewery that is open for nightly visits and tastings. Tonight 21 of us came here to learn about brewing, sample the beers and eat pizza.

It was a great night out with no driving involved. A night to be remembered, and I hope, repeated.

My wife took this photo of me pulling my third pint.