Moorhen feeding Chick by alfsson
Moorhen feeding Chick

A day at Martin Mere Wetlands Centre. There were not many baby birds to be seen, perhaps it's still a bit too early.in the season.
1st May 2022 1st May 22

Paul Alfsson

@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day. This...
