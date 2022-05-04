Previous
Horse Chestnut Tree by alfsson
123 / 365

Horse Chestnut Tree

I noticed this a few days ago and went back to record it. The huge tree spreads its branches across the road forming a perfect arch.
4th May 2022

Paul Alfsson

@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day.
33% complete

