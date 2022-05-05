Canada Goose Family

There was a knot of photographers at one end of this pond in the Yarrow Valley Park.

They were all snapping at this family. When I first approached the goslings were sitting on the path, then they suddenly decided to go for a walk. I think you can see some of them struggled to do this.

Later I was told that there were initially six babies but a swan has seen off one of them.

The Rangers had moved their nest to a quieter area away from the swans so that they might survive.

The resident swans will not tolerate the geese and drive them away at every opportunity.