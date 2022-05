Cross Farm, near Wigan, Lancashire

Here is proof that there is "life" North of Watford and life of a good quality too.

Cross Farm with the West Pennine Moors in the background.

I have been waiting for two weeks to take this in good sunlight. Today I managed it, and before the oil seed rape crop had been harvested too.

I must admit Cross Farm is a rarity in this district because it has such huge fields with no hedges or walls, more like Lincolnshire, perhaps.