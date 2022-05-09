Previous
Botany Bay Mil, Chorley
Botany Bay Mil, Chorley

It's located in an area called Botany Bay, I don't know why. It was a typical Lancashire textile mill and has been used as an antiques emporium for several years. There were plans to convert it to a new shopping centre, hotel, offices and houses, but that has all fallen through.
Now it is a store yard for new DAF Trucks built in Leyland.
Due to the world wide shortage of computer chips the factory is still making trucks, driving them to this site, removing the precious chip from them and starting all over again.
Presumably as they are sold they will be re-chipped.
The massive consequence of Covid and total lock-downs in China.
Paul Alfsson

