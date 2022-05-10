Queen Victoria, Adlington, Lancashire.

Unusually this statue was erected by a private person rather than a town or other such organization.



At the time the house belonged to a local builder and stone mason, Leonard Fairclough. He was presumably a keen supporter of the monarchy, but as there is a cemetery nearby it's possible that he just used the occasion to advertise his stone mason skills and capability of carving funerary sized statues.



In any event his company went to become extremely successful and in 1982 Fairclough and William Press Group merged to form AMEC a large a British multinational consultancy, engineering and project management company headquartered in London, United Kingdom.



In the statue she is depicted wearing full regalia, crowned, and with her Empress of India medal pinned to a shoulder sash. She is also holding a folded fan in her hands.