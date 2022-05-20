The Angel Moroni

He stands on the top of every Mormon Temple.

The Angel Moroni is an angel whom Joseph Smith reported as having visited him on numerous occasions, beginning on September 21, 1823. According to Smith, the angel was the guardian of the golden plates, buried in the hill Cumorah near Smith's home in western New York; Latter Day Saints believe the plates were the source material for the Book of Mormon. An important figure in the theology of the Latter Day Saint movement, Moroni is featured prominently in Mormon architecture and art. Besides Smith, the Three Witnesses and several other witnesses also reported that they saw Moroni in visions in 1829.



Disregard the date indicated. This picture was taken on 19th May 2022 but the sky behind it was taken on the date indicated in 2016. This sky has been imported for effect.