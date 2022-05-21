Sign up
140 / 365
Mole
A mole carved from a granite block in the Sensory Garden of Astley Park. This is part of a display for examination by blind people.
21st May 2022
21st May 22
Paul Alfsson
@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day. This...
140
photos
11
followers
21
following
38% complete
View this month »
133
134
135
136
137
138
139
140
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365, 2016/17
Camera
DMC-TZ30
Taken
21st May 2022 2:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mole
,
parks
,
statues
