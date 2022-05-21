Previous
Mole by alfsson
140 / 365

Mole

A mole carved from a granite block in the Sensory Garden of Astley Park. This is part of a display for examination by blind people.
Paul Alfsson

@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day. This...
