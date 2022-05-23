St. Peter's Church. Belmont, Lancashire.

Belmont Village in the early 19thcentury was precisely the kind of community that Parliament and the Church of England targeted for the building of new churches. St. Peter's came about as a result of the church planting commitment of the Vicar of Bolton, Canon James Slade, and Bishop Prince of the newly created Diocese of Manchester, plus the generosity of two local squires, Thomas and Charles Wright, and the engineer John Hick who between them provided the land and necessary funding for the church to be built and maintained.



Building began in July 1848 and was completed in 1849 at a cost of £3,600. The architect was John E. Gregan, a Scottish designer and builder well-known for a wide range of buildings including The Mechanics' Institute in Manchester. St. Peter's was one of John's last projects as he died at the young age of 41 in 1855.



Later an organ gallery (together with a Kirtland & Jardine organ), stained glass windows, a turret clock and a peel of six Vickers cast steel bells were added.

