Steam Roller "Baroness" in Chorley. Built in 1922, by Garrett & Co.

Today we awoke to rain and it continued until noon. Rather than go on the usual Yarrow Valley Walk I decided to go to town for hair cut.

Driving back I noticed a cloud of smoke in front that turned out to be a genuine Steam Roller. I overtook it and managed to park in a side street and run back to it. By then it was climbing quite a steep hill, but seemingly effortlessly (unlike myself who had been running to overtake it).

I managed to shoot off four frames.

I was amazed to see it was towing three tenders and not one of them had any rubber tyres.

There is plenty of smoke coming from the chimney but you can also see the steam coming from the pipe behind. This is when the engineer blew his whistle to acknowledge the toots he was receiving from the passing traffic, or perhaps even myself!