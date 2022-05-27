Sign up
146 / 365
One of Pat's hanging baskets
We have two of these and they have been up for about ten days now.
We are going away next week so I have taken this to compare it with the new growth in two weeks time.
27th May 2022
27th May 22
Paul Alfsson
@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day.
146
photos
12
followers
21
following
139
140
141
142
143
144
145
146
Tags
red
,
flowers
