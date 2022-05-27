Previous
One of Pat's hanging baskets by alfsson
146 / 365

One of Pat's hanging baskets

We have two of these and they have been up for about ten days now.
We are going away next week so I have taken this to compare it with the new growth in two weeks time.
27th May 2022 27th May 22

