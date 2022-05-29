Sign up
Pink Poppy
Poppy Victoria Louise, the first of many buds to open out but sadly we shall miss most of them while we are away.
29th May 2022
29th May 22
Paul Alfsson
@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day. This...
365, 2016/17
DMC-TZ30
29th May 2022 1:13pm
flowers
pink
poppy
