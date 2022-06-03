Previous
Next
The Toast is - "The Queen!" by alfsson
153 / 365

The Toast is - "The Queen!"

Our holiday coach company poured us all a glass of pink champagne so that we could celebrate the Platinum Jubilee in style.
This was while we were waiting for the ferry to cross from South Harris to North Uist.
3rd June 2022 3rd Jun 22

Paul Alfsson

@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day. This...
42% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise