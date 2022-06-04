Previous
Next
Our Lady of the Isles by alfsson
154 / 365

Our Lady of the Isles

A granite statue standing on Rueval Hill on South Uist.
Made by Hew Lorimer, it is 30 ft. tall.
4th June 2022 4th Jun 22

Paul Alfsson

@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day. This...
42% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise