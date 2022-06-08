Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
158 / 365
Callanish Stones
Some of the standing stones at Callanish this time in infrared.
8th June 2022
8th Jun 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul Alfsson
@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day. This...
163
photos
13
followers
23
following
44% complete
View this month »
156
157
158
159
160
161
162
163
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365, 2016/17
Camera
NIKON D70
Taken
2nd June 2022 12:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stone
,
circle
,
infrared
,
callanish
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close