Concrete Bus Shelter, Isle of Lewis by alfsson
166 / 365

Concrete Bus Shelter, Isle of Lewis

A clever idea to keep people dry as they wait for the bus. There are four sections to it so that people can shelter from the elements which ever way the wind is blowing.
16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

Paul Alfsson

@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day. This...
