Previous
Next
Foxglove by alfsson
172 / 365

Foxglove

Yesterday's foxglove was seen growing in the wild, this one has been cultivated in our garden.
22nd June 2022 22nd Jun 22

Paul Alfsson

@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day. This...
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise