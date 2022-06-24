Previous
The Red Rose of Lancashire by alfsson
174 / 365

The Red Rose of Lancashire

On a bench in the cemetery of St. Saviour's Church, Bamber Bridge
24th June 2022 24th Jun 22

Paul Alfsson

@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day. This...
47% complete

Photo Details

