The Rudstone Monolith

On our way to Bridlington we visited Rudston to see the stone. The tallest Monolith in the UK.

The stone is slender, with two large flat faces. It is 27 feet tall, approximately 5 feet 9 inches wide and just under 3 feet 3 inches thick. The top appears to have broken off the stone. If pointed, the stone would originally have stood about 28 feet. In 1773 the stone was capped in lead; this was later removed, though the stone is currently capped. The weight is estimated at 40 tonnes. The monolith is made of gritstone. The nearest source for the stone (Cayton or Cornelian Bay) is 9.9 miles (16 km) north of the site, although it may have been brought naturally to the site as a glacial erratic. The monument dates to the Late Neolithic or Early Bronze Age