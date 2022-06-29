Previous
The Urban Predator by alfsson
The Urban Predator

Scarborough on our next day.
Here is the scavenger waiting for the first lunchtime customers to venture outside the café with their (and his) lunch.
I like the way the anchor is chained to the ground to prevent it being stolen.
Paul Alfsson

