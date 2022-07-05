Sign up
185 / 365
Standish Parish Church, Lancashire
St. Wilfred's Church. The Church dates back to 1580's but the Gatehouse (to the cemetery) was added in 1928.
5th July 2022
5th Jul 22
Paul Alfsson
@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day. This...
