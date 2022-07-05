Previous
Next
Standish Parish Church, Lancashire by alfsson
185 / 365

Standish Parish Church, Lancashire

St. Wilfred's Church. The Church dates back to 1580's but the Gatehouse (to the cemetery) was added in 1928.
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

Paul Alfsson

@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day. This...
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise