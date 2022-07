Standish Family Motto

This is a small carving set into St Wilfred's Church Standish, Lancashire.

It is part of the crest of the Standish family, that of Myles Standish, the Pilgrim Father who set sail for America.

The motto is "Je Desire" meaning " I desire to do what I must, come what may."

Perhaps this is also Boris's motto, "I desire to do what I want, come what may!" 😁

The sculpture shows an owl clutching a rat with its talons. Perhaps Boris clutching Dominic Cummings, or visa versa.