Eagle Sculpture by alfsson
Eagle Sculpture

This sculpture, in in red sandstone, was made by the Lancashire Artist Thompson Dagnall.
It is one of three sandstone exhibits situated on a housing estate in Eaves Green, Chorley.
7th July 2022 7th Jul 22

Paul Alfsson

