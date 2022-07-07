Sign up
187 / 365
Eagle Sculpture
This sculpture, in in red sandstone, was made by the Lancashire Artist Thompson Dagnall.
It is one of three sandstone exhibits situated on a housing estate in Eaves Green, Chorley.
7th July 2022
7th Jul 22
Paul Alfsson
@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day.
Tags
eagles
,
sculptures
