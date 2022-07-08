Previous
Another sculpture by Thompson Dagnall by alfsson
188 / 365

Another sculpture by Thompson Dagnall

"The Messenger", a WWI soldier in the walled garden at Astley Hall, Chorley.
Infrared photography.
8th July 2022

Paul Alfsson

