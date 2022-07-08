Sign up
188 / 365
Another sculpture by Thompson Dagnall
"The Messenger", a WWI soldier in the walled garden at Astley Hall, Chorley.
Infrared photography.
8th July 2022
8th Jul 22
Paul Alfsson
@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day. This...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365, 2016/17
Camera
NIKON D70
Taken
11th March 2020 12:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
