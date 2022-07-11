Sign up
191 / 365
Globe Artichoke, Cynaro Scolymus
The largest of the artichoke flowers. Taken at RHS Bridgewater on Wed. 13th.
11th July 2022
11th Jul 22
0
0
Paul Alfsson
@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day. This...
193
photos
13
followers
22
following
52% complete
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
193
Views
4
Album
365, 2016/17
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
13th July 2022 10:41am
Tags
purple
,
flowers
,
artichoke
