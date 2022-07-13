Previous
Honey bees visiting a Scottish Thistle, Onopordum Acanthium by alfsson
Honey bees visiting a Scottish Thistle, Onopordum Acanthium

At RHS Bridgewater. Our first visit to this relatively new garden and very worth while.
Paul Alfsson

@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day. This...
