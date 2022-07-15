Previous
The Memorial at Heapey, near Chorley, Lancashire by alfsson
The Memorial at Heapey, near Chorley, Lancashire

The clock dedicated to the men of Heapey and Wheelton who died in the Great war of 1914 -1918
15th July 2022 15th Jul 22

Paul Alfsson

@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day. This...
