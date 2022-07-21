Previous
Dinosaur wit egg by alfsson
201 / 365

Dinosaur wit egg

Another sculpture by Thompson Dagnall in the Chorley area.
I used to think it was a Chinese dragon with a pearl, but it is described as a dinosaur with an egg.
21st July 2022 21st Jul 22

Paul Alfsson

@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day. This...
55% complete

