202 / 365
Splash
Dropping strawberries into a glass of water.
I found it difficult to actually drop it into the glass, let alone SNAP it!
23rd July 2022
23rd Jul 22
Paul Alfsson
@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day. This...
Photo Details
Album
365, 2016/17
Camera
NIKON D200
Taken
16th September 2015 9:43pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
water
,
splash
