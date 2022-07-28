Sign up
Celtic Cross, on the site of the former Burgh Hall
The cross was designed by local stonemason Dave Cudworth and constructed by English Landscapes under supervision of landscape architect Julian Shackleton, of Shackleton Associates.
The traditional cross has been crafted in Derbyshire gritstone as a symbol of the former owners of Burgh Hall, which was built in 1727 and was demolished in the 1980s.
The front has a knot design and the sides show mythical beasts, all traditional features of Celtic design.
The back panel of the cross displays symbolic images taken from the coats of arms of the past four owners of the hall.
28th July 2022
28th Jul 22
Tags
cross
,
celtic
