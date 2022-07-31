Whispers Elephant Sanctuary, Hazyview, near Kruger Park

Having spent the morning walking in the National Park, we spent the afternoon at this sanctuary where rogue elephants are rescued and looked after.



The walls of the reception area are covered with life size photos of people like Maggie Thatcher, Ronald Reagan, Prince Charles etc standing beside an elephant. I thought this was probably a perk for the rich and famous.

Not so!

You hand your camera to one of the attendants and he snaps away as you feel the beast, hug its leg and feed it compacted protein pellets. You leave with a set of at least fifty pics for you to keep, and it cost nothing extra.

A truly tremendous experience to get so close to the beast and a day to be treasured and remembered.