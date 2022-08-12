Sign up
221 / 365
The Lower Anglezarke Reservoir
Paddle boarding and canoeing on the water. A good way to cool down today.
12th August 2022
12th Aug 22
Paul Alfsson
@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day.
