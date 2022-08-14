Previous
A rather sad Red Rose of Lancashire by alfsson
224 / 365

A rather sad Red Rose of Lancashire

There are several of these adorning the Freemason's Hall in Chorley. They used to be red but now seem to be fading somewhat. Perhaps it's due to the heat?
14th August 2022 14th Aug 22

Paul Alfsson

@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day. This...
61% complete

Photo Details

