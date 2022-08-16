Previous
Sunflower by alfsson
226 / 365

Sunflower

The bees have discovered the giant sunflower and are harvesting it.
16th August 2022 16th Aug 22

Paul Alfsson

@alfsson
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A lovely busy bee.
August 16th, 2022  
