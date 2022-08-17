The Red Rose of Lancashire

Today I discovered this which is only about one month old having been put here for the recent Chorley Flower Show. You can read the dedications in the stone.

The text on the right reads "Donated by Armstrongs Dimensional Stone"

Armstrongs are a local company that own and work quarries in the Chorley and Bolton areas. The final central tower of the Sagrada Familia Cathedral in Barcelona in made from stone purchased from Armstrongs Brinscal Quarry. The Spanish construction company used all of the Spanish stone available and then searched the world for a suitable alternative.

Chorley came to the rescue.

