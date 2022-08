Bradbury Saunders Printing Machine, ca 1830

This machine stands on the street outside India Mill in Darwen. It was originally used to print cloth but later converted to print wallpaper. It was capable of printing in twelve colours.

Carrington Viyella was the last company to manufacture in the Mill (it is now office and storage space).

The machine was donated by Crown Wallpapers and repainted using Crown Paints.

Crown Paints has manufactured in Darwen since 1777 and is now owned by the Danish Hempel Group.