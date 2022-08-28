Previous
New Street Birmingham by alfsson
New Street Birmingham

People having fun on Bank Holiday Sunday in the centre of Birmingham.
A water-slide running down New Street was very popular with kids who didn't care how wet they became.
Paul Alfsson

