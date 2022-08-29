Birmingham's Commonwealth Games Bull.

The Breathtaking Birmingham 2022 Bull has been saved from the scrapheap following a public campaign.

The 10-metre high fiery bull – the sensational star of the Birmingham 2022 opening ceremony – will remain on display after the Commonwealth Games, as the search to find it a permanent home begins.



Birmingham City Council announced that Games partners have agreed to allow the iconic sculpture to remain in Centenary Square, where it is currently on display, until the end of September while discussions are held to find a long term solution.



The breathtaking bull, unofficially dubbed ‘Raging Bull’ for its bright red eyes and ability to breathe smoke, has garnered attention from fans across the world but was initially heading for the proverbial slaughterhouse on 9 August, after the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022.



Showcased at the city’s Commonwealth Games opening ceremony, the Bull represents a message of female emancipation, the contribution of immigrant and working-class workers who worked in the fiery mills and factories of the Black Country, and Birmingham’s little known connection to the Slave Trade.