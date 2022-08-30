Previous
Nelson Mandela by alfsson
240 / 365

Nelson Mandela

More graffiti, this time in Ladypool Road Birmingham.
Ladypool Road is part of the Balti Triangle - the best place to eat in Brum.
Paul Alfsson

