240 / 365
Nelson Mandela
More graffiti, this time in Ladypool Road Birmingham.
Ladypool Road is part of the Balti Triangle - the best place to eat in Brum.
30th August 2022
30th Aug 22
Paul Alfsson
@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day. This...
233
234
235
236
237
238
239
240
365, 2016/17
NIKON D7200
30th August 2022 10:21am
Tags
curry
,
birmingham
,
triangle
,
nelson
,
mandela
,
balti
