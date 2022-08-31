Previous
Perrott's Folly, Birmingham. by alfsson
Perrott's Folly, Birmingham.

Perrott's Folly, also known as The Monument, or The Observatory, is a 29-metre (96-foot) tall tower, built in 1758. It is a Grade II listed building in the Edgbaston area of the city. It was built in what was Rotton Park, by John Perrott.

There are many theories to explain why the tower was built. One is that Perrott wanted to be able to survey his land and perhaps entertain guests. Or the tower might have been used to spot animals for hunting. Or that he built the tower so that he could see his wife's grave, 15 miles (24 km) away.

From 1884 to 1979 the tower was used as a weather station for the Birmingham and Midland Institute.

It has been suggested that the tower (Perrott's Folly) and another tower at the Edgbaston Waterworks may have influenced references to "TOWERS" in the writings of J. R. R. Tolkien, who grew up in this area.
Paul Alfsson

@alfsson
Susan Wakely ace
A great looking building and interesting information.
August 31st, 2022  
