Juvenile Robin, Yarrow Valley Park. by alfsson
Juvenile Robin, Yarrow Valley Park.

The hollowed out post is filled with seeds every day to attract birds. This one is just like a human child - scruffy!
1st September 2022 1st Sep 22

Paul Alfsson

@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day. This...
Fisher Family
Nicely done, a lovely close-up - fav!

Ian
September 1st, 2022  
