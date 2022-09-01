Sign up
242 / 365
Juvenile Robin, Yarrow Valley Park.
The hollowed out post is filled with seeds every day to attract birds. This one is just like a human child - scruffy!
1st September 2022
1st Sep 22
Paul Alfsson
@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day. This...
235
236
237
238
239
240
241
242
Tags
valley
,
robin
,
yarrow
Fisher Family
Nicely done, a lovely close-up - fav!
Ian
September 1st, 2022
