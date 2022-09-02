Sign up
243 / 365
Photo-flash colorization
The "Chorley Snappers" (the Photographic Group of Chorley U3A) met today. We tried photo-flash colouring. The pink tinge is obtained by placing a red silk scarf over the flash so that it colours the whole image.
Two hours of fun and frustration.
2nd September 2022
2nd Sep 22
Paul Alfsson
@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day. This...
236
237
238
239
240
241
242
243
Tags
colour
,
flash
,
techniques
